Petroleum Corporation Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe states that fuel is distributed without any shortage or hindrance as an emergency and essential service.

He also states that the oil stocks are available in the stores and filling stations as per their capacity.

Issuing a statement, the Chairman emphasized that there is no need to panic or to wait in queue when the curfew is relaxed and the fuel requirement for the daily operations are being sourced.

The announcement is given below.