Spain - various buildings converted to temporary hospitals

The total number of deaths from Spain, which is the second most affected country in the European region due to Coronavirus, has risen to 1326 with 324 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.



There are 24,926 reported cases in the country.



Considering the rapidly increasing number of infected people, a number of buildings, including ceremonial halls, have been converted into temporary hospitals.



In a statement, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchi said that the worst case of the virus has not yet reached Spain.





