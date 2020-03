Emirates Airlines decides to temporarily suspend all passenger flights by 25 March, amid worsening global coronavirus crisis.However, SkyCargo operations will continue.

The Dubai carrier said that it made the decision amid an 'unprecedented crisis situation' in the world.



The Dubai-based, government-owned airline is built on linking the East to the West.

According to international media reports, CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, acknowledged that the entire world has literally gone into quarantine.