Anuradhapura Prison Incident Magisterial inquiry - two dead six injured

The magisterial inquiry into the incident that took place at the Anuradhapura prison yesterday was conducted this afternoon.

Two prisoners were killed and six others were injured in a shootout by prison officials during the unrest.

Prison inmates protested over the temporarily suspension of permission given to the relatives for visitation, as a Covid-19 prevention measure.

Accordingly, about 600 inmates of Anuradhapura Prison behaved in a tense manner last afternoon protesting against this decision and claiming that a Covid -19 infected person was present in the prison.

They had used a gas cylinder and set fire near the main gate of the prison.

The fire had damaged a number of prison files and damaged several prison cells.

Prison officers opened fire with the aim of controlling the unrest.

Two prison guards and four other inmates are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The police, the STF and the army had also been called to the prison to control the unrest.

Subsequently, police riot squad officers used tear gas to control the crowd and the prison officials directed the prisoners to their cells.

However, no prisoner was able to escape the prison during the incident.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident was held this afternoon and the police and the STF have been deployed to guard the prison.

Two prison inmates, 24-year-old Asanka Pushpakumara a resident of Athiniwetunugala, in Usgalasiyambalangamuwa, Galgamuwa and Saman Kumara from Kalarambewa area in Ipologama was killed in the incident.