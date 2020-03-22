75+Districts+of+India+shutdown+till+31+March+including+capital+Delhi

Central and state governments have decided to shut down 75 districts of India where coronavirus cases have been reported.It has also been decided to suspend inter-state bus services until March 31.These decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting attended by the chief secretaries of all states, the cabinet secretary and the prime minister's secretary.Considering the need to curb the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, it has been agreed that there is an urgent need to extend the restrictions on non-essential passenger transport, including interstate buses, to March 31.Meanwhile the Indian capital Delhi was placed under lockdown today till March 31 - part of the nationwide restriction to battle coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a complete lockdown in the national capital from 6 am on Monday till March 31 midnight even as novel coronavirus or Covid-19 confirmed cases surged across the country.

Chief Minister Kejriwal tweeted saying - extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, Delhi will be under lockdown from tomorrow 6 AM until 31st March and certain exceptions have been made to ensure essential items are available for purchase and basic services continue to operate.



The provisions which are to be followed during the lockdown period was listed,

No public transport service will be allowed, including private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, and e-rickshaw. Only 25 per cent of the total number of DTC buses will be operative for essential services.

All shops, workshops, weekly markets, offices, commercial establishment, factory, will remain shut.

Borders with other states will be sealed. Only the transportation of essential goods and items from these states will be allowed.

Inter-states buses, trains, metro trains will remain suspended.

International flights coming to Delhi are being suspended

Construction activities will not be allowed and religious places will be shut as well.

Private offices will remain closed