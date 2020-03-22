සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Guidelines to be followed once curfew is lifted - GOSL

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 21:58

Guidelines+to+be+followed+once+curfew+is+lifted+-+GOSL

The government has issued a statement to the public on certain guidelines to be followed once the curfew is lifted.

The statement is given below.


Commercial and special banks to be open when curfew is lifted - Central Bank
Commercial and special banks to be open when curfew is lifted - Central Bank
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 21:31

Central Bank requests all Commercial & Specialised Banks to keep their branches open at least for 2hrs tomorrow in the areas where police curfew is... Read More

75 Districts of India shutdown till 31 March including capital Delhi
75 Districts of India shutdown till 31 March including capital Delhi
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 21:28

Central and state governments have decided to shut down 75 districts of India where coronavirus cases have been reported.It has also been decided to suspend... Read More

Anuradhapura Prison Incident Magisterial inquiry - two dead six injured
Anuradhapura Prison Incident Magisterial inquiry - two dead six injured
Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 22:49

The magisterial inquiry into the incident that took place at the Anuradhapura prison yesterday was conducted this afternoon. Two prisoners were killed... Read More



Trending News

Relief from telecommunication providers - TRCSL
22 March 2020
Relief from telecommunication providers - TRCSL
clarification regarding the rumour surrounding the Malaria Drug Chloroquine
22 March 2020
clarification regarding the rumour surrounding the Malaria Drug Chloroquine
Three (03) more Coronavirus infected persons identified - Total 80
22 March 2020
Three (03) more Coronavirus infected persons identified - Total 80
Curfews extended in the Northern Province until Tuesday (24) 6.00am
22 March 2020
Curfews extended in the Northern Province until Tuesday (24) 6.00am
The silver lining through the dark clouds of Corona virus
21 March 2020
The silver lining through the dark clouds of Corona virus

International News

Victoria and New South Wales in to a lock down
22 March 2020
Victoria and New South Wales in to a lock down
The spread of Covid-19, a new corona virus, has accelerated in many Southeast Asian countries.
22 March 2020
The spread of Covid-19, a new corona virus, has accelerated in many Southeast Asian countries.
Covid-19 takes the life of a Malaysian Doctor
22 March 2020
Covid-19 takes the life of a Malaysian Doctor
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking "mass blood tests" as a way to screen Israelis
22 March 2020
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.