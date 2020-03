A dead body was found near the Aandaulpotha – Galahitiyawa tank yesterday (22) evening.

The Rideemaliyadde Police said that the body of a person who had been missing since the 21 was thus discovered.

The deceased was a 50 year old resident of Galahitiyawa.

Police said that they suspect that this is a murder

The Rideemaliyadde Police is carrying out further investigations into the incident.