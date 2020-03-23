සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Rain this evening in some districts

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 10:44

The Meteorology Department said that rain or thundershowers could be experienced in a few places in districts of Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm today (23).

The other areas in the island will experience dry weather 

Some people stand in queues ignoring health advice
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 14:25

With the curfew being lifted in several areas, people who arrived at sales outlets alleged that there is a shortage of essential items. Anyhow, the government... Read More

New Zealand to lock down within the upcoming 48 hours – Australia and Canada reject the Olympics
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 13:37

Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom says that the battle engaged in by China against the Corona Virus brings hope to other countries. He... Read More

Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 12:26

The President’s Media Division informed that the curfew imposed in the Districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Puttalam and the five districts in the Northern... Read More



