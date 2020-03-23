The total number of Covid-19 cases in the world exceed 335,000

The number of cases of coronavirus worldwide is now at 335,957, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center at 5.45am today (23).

Six countries have reported over 20,000 infected cased - China (81,397), Italy (59,138),USA (33,276), Spain (28,768), Germany (23,974) and Iran (21,638) respectively.

The Global death count now stands at 14,632.

The countries with the highest number of deaths, in order, are Italy (5,476), China (3,265), Spain (1,772) and Iran (1,685).

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 97,882 people, which is 29.13% of the total infected to date.