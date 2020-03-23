සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Italy showing signs of slowing down – still the highest reported deaths in a day in the world

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 6:09

Italy+showing+signs+of+slowing+down+%E2%80%93+still+the+highest+reported+deaths+in+a+day+in+the+world
For the first time the curve started to dip in Italy yesterday with the lowest percentage of patient increase while the reported deaths was lower in comparison to the day before.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued its relentless rise in Europe on Sunday with Italy announcing 651 dead in one day, bringing its total to 5,476.

It was an increase of 13.5 percent but down from Saturday's figure when 793 people died.

This is an increase of 13.5 percent but down on Saturday's figure when over 793 people died.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 59,138 from a previous 53,578, an increase of 10.4 percent - the lowest rise in percentage terms since the virus was reported on February 21.

7,024 patients have fully recovered on Sunday compared to 6,072 the day before. There were 3,009 people in intensive care against a previous 2,857.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remained in a critical situation, with 3,456 deaths and 27,206 cases.
Govt requests all Banks to be open in areas where curfew is lifted
Govt requests all Banks to be open in areas where curfew is lifted
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 9:35

Govt requests all banks in the areas where the curfew is lifted, to remain openedOn the directive of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chandana... Read More

Sri Lanka Covid-19 (Coronavirus) patients increase to 86
Sri Lanka Covid-19 (Coronavirus) patients increase to 86
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 8:09

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi states that the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in Sri Lanka has increased to 86.Speaking to our news... Read More

Stock market closed today
Stock market closed today
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 7:44

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE)  will be closed today (23) and tomorrow (24) taking into consideration the curfew imposed on Colombo, Gampaha and... Read More



Trending News

Relief from telecommunication providers - TRCSL
22 March 2020
Relief from telecommunication providers - TRCSL
Guidelines to be followed once curfew is lifted - GOSL
22 March 2020
Guidelines to be followed once curfew is lifted - GOSL
clarification regarding the rumour surrounding the Malaria Drug Chloroquine
22 March 2020
clarification regarding the rumour surrounding the Malaria Drug Chloroquine
Three (03) more Coronavirus infected persons identified - Total 80
22 March 2020
Three (03) more Coronavirus infected persons identified - Total 80
Curfew Details - extended in the Northern Province, Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam until Tuesday (24) 6.00am
22 March 2020
Curfew Details - extended in the Northern Province, Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam until Tuesday (24) 6.00am

International News

Indians make noise for 10 mts to show gratitude - Bollywood stars lead
23 March 2020
Indians make noise for 10 mts to show gratitude - Bollywood stars lead
Pilot exists through the window with suspected coronavirus passenger on board
23 March 2020
Pilot exists through the window with suspected coronavirus passenger on board
This is not a public holiday and it is a very serious matter – Salman Khan
23 March 2020
This is not a public holiday and it is a very serious matter – Salman Khan
Germany restricts social interactions, bans public gatherings of more than two people
23 March 2020
Germany restricts social interactions, bans public gatherings of more than two people
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.