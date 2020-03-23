Italy showing signs of slowing down – still the highest reported deaths in a day in the world

For the first time the curve started to dip in Italy yesterday with the lowest percentage of patient increase while the reported deaths was lower in comparison to the day before.



The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued its relentless rise in Europe on Sunday with Italy announcing 651 dead in one day, bringing its total to 5,476.



It was an increase of 13.5 percent but down from Saturday's figure when 793 people died.



The total number of cases in Italy rose to 59,138 from a previous 53,578, an increase of 10.4 percent - the lowest rise in percentage terms since the virus was reported on February 21.



7,024 patients have fully recovered on Sunday compared to 6,072 the day before. There were 3,009 people in intensive care against a previous 2,857.



The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remained in a critical situation, with 3,456 deaths and 27,206 cases.