Germany restricts social interactions, bans public gatherings of more than two people

In a televised address, Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that our own behaviour was the most effective way of slowing the rate of coronavirus infection.

People will not be allowed to form groups of three or more in public unless they live together in the same household, or the gathering is work-related. Police will monitor and punish anyone infringing the new rules.

Restaurants will now only be allowed to open for takeaway service. All restrictions apply to every German state, and will be in place for at least the next two weeks.

The Chancellor urged the citizens to keep contact outside their own household to an absolute minimum and to ensure a distance of at least 1.5m (5ft) from another person when in public.