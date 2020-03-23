සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

This is not a public holiday and it is a very serious matter – Salman Khan

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 6:19

Salman Khan urged people to stay indoors and take all precautionary measures amid the global Coronavirus outbreak addressing them through his social media accounts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Janata Curfew as a precautionary step towards containing the spread of the contagious virus. Salman Khan, in his video message, said, that this is not a public holiday and it is a very serious matter.

The Bollywood actor appealed to the people in lieu of the nationwide lockdown on Sunday.

He further stated - What is the problem in doing all this.

If it saves countless lives, including your own, then why are you not doing it. Please do this as it is a matter of life and death.

This is my request to all of you.

In his account he said - I want to appeal to everyone that the government is asking something, so please take it seriously and don't spread rumours.

It is a problem with everyone for a long time that they believe it will not happen to them.

Anyone can get infected with the coronavirus, be it in bus, train or in market place. So why do you want to take that risk.

 

