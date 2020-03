The pilot-in-command of the AirAsia India's Pune-Delhi flight on 20 March chose to come out of the plane through cockpit's secondary exit, which is a sliding window since there were suspected coronavirus-infected passengers on board.



As a safety measure after landing, the aircraft was parked at a remote bay and suspected passengers disembarked from the front door



The passengers were subsequently screened and tested negative.



Crew in the cockpit had self-quarantined till the cabin environment near the primary exit was ascertained to be safe.



The Captain elected to disembark from the secondary exit using a secure trestle, given the close proximity of the seats from the cockpit