Cuba's “armies of white robes” to Italy to battle corona virus - (Video)

This is an increase of 13.5 percent but down on Saturday's figure when over 793 people died.
The total number of cases in Italy rose to 59,138 from a previous 53,578, an increase of 10.4 percent - the lowest rise in percentage terms since the virus was reported on February 21.
7,024 patients have fully recovered on Sunday compared to 6,072 the day before. There were 3,009 people in intensive care against a previous 2,857.
The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remained in a critical situation, with 3,456 deaths and 27,206 cases.
Cuba has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world largely in poor countries since its 1959 revolution. Its doctors were in the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s.
Yet with the 52-strong brigade, this is the first time Cuba has sent an emergency contingent to Italy, one of the world’s richest countries.
Britain also thanked Cuba last week for allowing a British cruise ship that had been turned away by several Caribbean ports to dock on the island and for enabling the evacuation of the more than 600 passengers onboard.
The medical team has received a warm welcome after arriving in Italy and a video has been circulating on social media.