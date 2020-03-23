Cuba's “armies of white robes” to Italy to battle corona virus - (Video)

The Cuban government has decided to provide assistance to Italy's health services, which have already been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Cuba has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world largely in poor countries since its 1959 revolution. Its doctors were in the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s.

Yet with the 52-strong brigade, this is the first time Cuba has sent an emergency contingent to Italy, one of the world’s richest countries.



Britain also thanked Cuba last week for allowing a British cruise ship that had been turned away by several Caribbean ports to dock on the island and for enabling the evacuation of the more than 600 passengers onboard.

According to foreign media reports, a 52-member strong Cuban medical team, known as the Cuban White Robe Army, arrived in Italy recently.The medical team has received a warm welcome after arriving in Italy and a video has been circulating on social media.