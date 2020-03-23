Lockdown only will not contain the virus - WHO

World Health Organization's top emergency expert, Mike Ryan said on Sunday that countries can't simply lock down their people to defeat coronavirus, adding that public health measures are needed to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.



He further stated that the danger right now with the lockdowns is that if we don't put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is that disease could spread.



Most of Europe and the United States have followed China and other Asian countries and introduced drastic restrictions or lock downs, with most workers told to work from home and schools, bars, pubs and restaurants being closed.



Mike Ryan further stated that the examples of China, Singapore and South Korea, where those nations coupled restrictions with rigorous measures to test every possible suspect, provides a model for Europe, which has now replaced Asia as the epicentre of the pandemic.



He acknowledged that several vaccines were in development, but stated that only one had begun trials in the United States.



He said that it could take up to a year for the vaccine to come out.