Indians make noise for 10 mts to show gratitude - Bollywood stars lead

Millions of Indians have come out on their balconies and rooftops to bang pots and pans in a show of support for doctors, nurses and other workers involved in the coronavirus fight according to Indian media reports.Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal for the country to make noise for 10 minutes to show its gratitude.Following the guidelines of the Janata Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many celebrities had confined themselves within their homes.Most parts of India on Sunday observed a 14-hour lockdown.The capital, Delhi, has since imposed a lockdown until 31 March.Several Instagram and social media pictures have captured how the celebrities showed their appreciation and support to the people.

The Amitabh Bachchan family was spotted at their terrace in Mumbai's residence on Sunday to applaud for the workers, who had been serving amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone - Ranveer shared a picture of his actress wife on social media with a note saying -thank you to our heroes.









Famous star Shilpa Shetty also stepped out in her balcony with a small bell in her hand to make noise and celebrate the heroes.





Kartik Aaryan posted a picture on Sunday evening. He wore a utensil on his head while holding a plate and a spoon in his hand.





Anil Kapoor stood in his balcony as he cheered for the unsung heroes.