Curfew lifted for 8 hours except Colombo, Gampaha, Puttlam and Northern Province

Curfew imposed to all districts was lifted at 6.00 am today for a period of 8 hours with the exception of Colombo, Gampaha, Puttlam districts and the Northern Province.



The police headquarters stated that curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm again.



The government imposed curfew with effect from 20th March islandwide from 6 pm onwards owing to the threat of the coronavirus spreading.



However, the curfew imposed on Colombo, Gampaha, Puttlam districts as well as the Northern province is in effect till 6 am tomorrow and will be imposed again at 2.00pm.



The communique further noted that all liquor stores should be kept closed at every occasion evenb when curfew is lifted.



1589 individuals who violated curfew regulations have been apprehended while police seized 362 motorcycles, three-wheelers and other vehicles.



The police media division noted that most of these individuals were arrested for loitering on the streets.