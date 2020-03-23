Pakistan+Foreign+Minister+discuss+with+Foreign+Minister+Dinesh+Gunawardena+

Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Qureshi held a telephone conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena, yesterday.

The two Foreign Ministers had exchanged views on the situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak and discussed ways to enhance cooperation to combat the threat posed by the rapid spread of the virus.

Reaffirming the abiding commitment to the SAARC process, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers’ Conference to enhance cooperation among member countries and development partners in the health sector, with particular focus on Covid-19.