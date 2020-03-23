සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Pakistan Foreign Minister discuss with Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 8:20

Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Qureshi held a telephone conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena, yesterday.

The two Foreign Ministers had exchanged views on the situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak and discussed ways to enhance cooperation to combat the threat posed by the rapid spread of the virus.

Reaffirming the abiding commitment to the SAARC process, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers’ Conference to enhance cooperation among member countries and development partners in the health sector, with particular focus on Covid-19. 

Govt requests all Banks to be open in areas where curfew is lifted
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 9:35

Govt requests all banks in the areas where the curfew is lifted, to remain openedOn the directive of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chandana... Read More

Sri Lanka Covid-19 (Coronavirus) patients increase to 86
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 8:09

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi states that the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in Sri Lanka has increased to 86.Speaking to our news... Read More

Stock market closed today
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 7:44

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE)  will be closed today (23) and tomorrow (24) taking into consideration the curfew imposed on Colombo, Gampaha and... Read More



