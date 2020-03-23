Take safety measures when going to the supermarket; One person at a time encouraged.

The government has requested the public to follow the safety measures and steps taken in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus within the country.

Health units note that it is advisable to keep a meter’s distance from one another at public places and crowd gatherings.

Accordingly, the government requests people to follow recommendations of specialists as a measure.

These safety measures should be followed during restocking and gathering at supermarkets when curfew is lifted in selected areas.

Health units further note that it is advisable that one member from each family to purchase essentials in order to prevent mass gatherings and exercise preventive measures.

Specialist dctor, Anurudda Padeniya says that the people should be concerned over their safety during the period where curfew is lifted temporally.

He noted that a distance of one meter at the least should be maintained during this time period upon leaving ones residence.

Meanwhile the government informs the public that all essential food items and other items have been sufficiently distributed around the island and that there is no shortage.

Minister of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation, Rural Development, internal trade and consumer welfare Chamal Rajapaksa noted that items can be purchased without any shortage island wide.

Meanwhile, the chairman of CEYPETCO, attorney at law, Sumith Wijesinghe says that distribution of fuel is also taking place without any restriction as an essential service.

He noted that 480 fuel stations are active in order to support the continuation of essential services island wide