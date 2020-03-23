සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Number infected with the Corona Virus in this country is 81 – condition of two patients not too good

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 10:27

81 persons infected with the Corona Virus have been identified from Sri Lanka and 74 of them are being treated at the Angoda Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH). Another 7 individuals are under treatment at the Welisara Base Hospital.

Since the condition of two patients are somewhat serious, they are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of IDH.

Head of the National Center for Action in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 Virus, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 3506 persons have been put in quarantine at 45 quarantine centers.

Thirty one of them are foreigners.

Meanwhile, four detainees at the Galle Prison have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital due to fever and infections of the throat.

Two detainees were hospitalized in the afternoon and later two others were admitted at about 7.00 in the night.

A hospital spokesman said that they are being treated at the ward allocated for patients suspected of having contracted the Corona Virus.

The National Blood Transfusion Center said that there is adequate blood and blood elements based on requirements of patients.

Its Director Dr. Lakshman Edirisinghe said that if the curfew and the risk of the Virus exists further a discussion is being held with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Defence in connection with facing it and collecting of blood.

 

