Minister of Health makes a request from the public (video)

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 11:01

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi requests the public to follow instructions given by the government, to prevent the Corona Virus from being contracted.

Within a situation where the number infected has risen to 86 even if the curfew is lifted, she told the Hiru News Division that people should be careful.

At the same time, the Police said that special permission has been granted to Bank personnel to report to work at their respective banks in areas where the curfew is in force.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that people in areas where the curfew has not been lifted should adhere to orders provided by the Police.

He also said that opportunity has been provided for pregnant mothers to attend clinics without any obstructions.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that there is a possibility that the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to begin on July 24 could be postponed.

The National Olympic Committee announced yesterday that the decision on cancelling the Olympics will be made within four weeks’ time.  

The Canadian Olympic Committee has decided not to permit their sportsmen and women to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. 

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 14:25

With the curfew being lifted in several areas, people who arrived at sales outlets alleged that there is a shortage of essential items. Anyhow, the government... Read More

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 13:37

Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom says that the battle engaged in by China against the Corona Virus brings hope to other countries. He... Read More

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 12:26

The President’s Media Division informed that the curfew imposed in the Districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Puttalam and the five districts in the Northern... Read More



