Govt+requests+all+Banks+to+be+open+in+areas+where+curfew+is+lifted

Govt requests all banks in the areas where the curfew is lifted, to remain opened



On the directive of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chandana D. Wickramaratne, police will accept the valid bank ID cards of the banking staff as a valid curfew pass.

Yesterday Central Bank requested all Commercial & Specialised Banks to keep their branches open at least for 2 hours in the areas where police curfew is lifted.

The curfew imposed in the Northern Province, Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts will be lifted at 6.00 am on Tuesday (24).

The curfew imposed in the rest of the country will be lifted at 6.00 am on Monday (23).

Central bank encourages public to use online payments or withdraw cash at less crowded ATMs of any bank.