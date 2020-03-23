සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

New Zealand decides to lock down in 48 hours

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:46

New+Zealand+decides+to+lock+down+in+48+hours

New Zealand Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced an immediate lift in the Covid-19 alert status from level two to level three. She announced that New Zealand will be moving to the highest Covid-19 alert level within 48 hours which is level four.

With the lift to level four on Wednesday night (11.59pm) means people are instructed to stay at home, schools and non-essential businesses are to close and travel will be severely limited. It will stay this way for at least four weeks.

The Government of New Zealand therefore, will suspend non-essential services in New Zealand within the next 48 hours.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made the decision after the number of coronavirus cases doubled.

She stated that like the rest of the world, they are facing the potential for devastating impacts from this virus. But, through decisive action, and through working together, they do have a small window to get ahead of it.

She further stated that they have always said that they would act early. She said that today 36 new cases were announced and while the majority of these cases continue to be linked to overseas travel in some way, she said that she can also confirm, along with the director general of health, that they have two cases where public health officials have not been able to find how they came in contact with Covid-19.

On that basis, they now consider that there is transmission within their communities.

She further stated that if community transmission takes off in New Zealand the number of cases will double every five days and if that happens unchecked, the health system will be inundated, and tens of thousands New Zealanders will die.

She said that the whole country is therefore trying to self-quarantine and if not, tens of thousands of New Zealanders could die.

She reiterated stating that to be absolutely clear they are now asking all New Zealanders who are outside essential services to stay at home, and to stop all interactions with others outside of those in their household.

She said that she would rather make this decision now, and save those lives, and be in lockdown for a shorter period, than delay, see New Zealanders lose loved ones and their contact with each other for an even longer period.

The total number of infected people in New Zealand has reached 102 with 50 new infections reported.

 

STF Security for the Dambulla Economic Center
STF Security for the Dambulla Economic Center
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:36

Due to people behaving in an unprotected manner as soon as the Dambulla Economic Center opens the government has decided to inquire into the situation... Read More

Sathosa sales outlets will be open before 7 am in areas where the curfew is due to be lifted
Sathosa sales outlets will be open before 7 am in areas where the curfew is due to be lifted
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:24

All Sathosa sales outlets will in Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam Districts as well in the Northern Province where the curfew will be lifted at 6.00... Read More

Manning Market will be open from 4.00 am tomorrow
Manning Market will be open from 4.00 am tomorrow
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:24

The Manning Public Market Traders Association said that the Manning Market in Colombo will be open from 4 am tomorrow until 12 noon.    Vice... Read More



Trending News

Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
23 March 2020
Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
Guidelines to be followed once curfew is lifted - GOSL
22 March 2020
Guidelines to be followed once curfew is lifted - GOSL
Banks to be open when curfew is lifted - Central Bank
22 March 2020
Banks to be open when curfew is lifted - Central Bank
Cuba's “armies of white robes” to Italy to battle corona virus - (Video)
23 March 2020
Cuba's “armies of white robes” to Italy to battle corona virus - (Video)
Govt requests all Banks to be open in areas where curfew is lifted
23 March 2020
Govt requests all Banks to be open in areas where curfew is lifted

International News

Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
Indians make noise for 10 mts to show gratitude - Bollywood stars lead
23 March 2020
Indians make noise for 10 mts to show gratitude - Bollywood stars lead
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.