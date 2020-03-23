New+Zealand+decides+to+lock+down+in+48+hours

New Zealand Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced an immediate lift in the Covid-19 alert status from level two to level three. She announced that New Zealand will be moving to the highest Covid-19 alert level within 48 hours which is level four.

With the lift to level four on Wednesday night (11.59pm) means people are instructed to stay at home, schools and non-essential businesses are to close and travel will be severely limited. It will stay this way for at least four weeks.

The Government of New Zealand therefore, will suspend non-essential services in New Zealand within the next 48 hours.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made the decision after the number of coronavirus cases doubled.

She stated that like the rest of the world, they are facing the potential for devastating impacts from this virus. But, through decisive action, and through working together, they do have a small window to get ahead of it.

She further stated that they have always said that they would act early. She said that today 36 new cases were announced and while the majority of these cases continue to be linked to overseas travel in some way, she said that she can also confirm, along with the director general of health, that they have two cases where public health officials have not been able to find how they came in contact with Covid-19.

On that basis, they now consider that there is transmission within their communities.

She further stated that if community transmission takes off in New Zealand the number of cases will double every five days and if that happens unchecked, the health system will be inundated, and tens of thousands New Zealanders will die.

She said that the whole country is therefore trying to self-quarantine and if not, tens of thousands of New Zealanders could die.

She reiterated stating that to be absolutely clear they are now asking all New Zealanders who are outside essential services to stay at home, and to stop all interactions with others outside of those in their household.

She said that she would rather make this decision now, and save those lives, and be in lockdown for a shorter period, than delay, see New Zealanders lose loved ones and their contact with each other for an even longer period.

The total number of infected people in New Zealand has reached 102 with 50 new infections reported.