Chief Manager at the Mattala Airport Upul Kalansuriya said that the staff of the Mattala Airport are prepared to face any emergency.

At present there are no arrivals or departures at the Mattala Airport and it is said that based on instructions received from the government, required facilities will be provided for aircraft and passengers.

Upul Kalansuriya further said that all employees reporting for work at the Mattala Airport have been provided with transport to their homes itself.