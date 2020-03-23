Australia+and+Canada+say+they+will+boycott+it+if+the+Tokyo+Olympics+are+not+postponed

Australia and Canada have declared that they will boycott the Tokyo Olympics if they are not postponed.

They have requested the International Olympics Committee that the Tokyo Olympics should be postponed at least for a year in the face of the spread of the Corona Virus.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to commence on 24 July and end on August 9.

Anyhow, foreign media reports said that the Chairman of the International Olympics Committee Thomas Bach had said that the Olympics will not be cancelled and there is a possibility that it will be held next year in Tokyo itself.

Even the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has said that there is a likelihood of the Tokyo Olympics being postponed.