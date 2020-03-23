Fifteen persons who violated quarantine regulations when the curfew was lifted, arrested

Fifteen persons have been taken into custody in connection with violating quarantine regulations and health habits while the curfew has been lifted. DIG Ajith Rohana said that, operations regarding these are in operation further in areas that the curfew is not in force.

Apart from the curfew imposed in Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam Districts and the Northern Province, the curfew was lifted at 6.00 in the morning today.



Police headquarters said that the curfew will come into force once at 2.00 pm in those areas.