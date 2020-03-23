Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)

The President’s Media Division informed that the curfew imposed in the Districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Puttalam and the five districts in the Northern Province (Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Mannar, Vavuniya and Killinochchi) will be lifted at 6.00m on Tuesday(24) and re-imposed at 12.00 noon on the same day and will continue until Friday (27) 6.00am.



The curfew will be reinforced at 12 noon on Thursday 27 March.



The Curfew to the rest of the Island will be imposed at 2.00pm today and will be lifted on Thursday (26) at 6.00am and will be reinforced on the same day at 12 noon.



Inter District travel has been banned for all districts of the island and transporting foreign tourists from place to place has been prohibited.

The special statement released by the President’s Media Division is given below