New Zealand to lock down within the upcoming 48 hours – Australia and Canada reject the Olympics

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 13:37

Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom says that the battle engaged in by China against the Corona Virus brings hope to other countries.

He pointed out that anyhow, during this instance, certain specialists are expressing various opinions against providing appreciation to the success of China.

During the past four days only one person infected with the virus has been reported and it is an outstanding situation when compared with the era when the Corona epidemic began in the city of Wuhan.

Anyhow, foreign media reports point out that various countries are questioning whether the strategies followed by China can be implemented by other countries, especially the Western democracies.

During a new clinical study conducted by a group of French doctors, it has been confirmed that by treating patients with the Corona Virus for six days by using hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin it is possible to achieve a hundred percent recovery.

Foreign reports point out that even South Korea and China have accepted the fact that Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine used in the treatment of Malaria has shown a successful response against the Corona Virus.

By now, the Corona Virus has spread to 192 countries across the world and the number infected is 338,971.

Foreign reports said the number of deaths now is 14,689.

Meanwhile, with the number of those infected with the virus doubling in New Zealand, its Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has decided to halt all non-essential services within the upcoming 48 hours.

She said at a media briefing held that she will make arrangements to put the entire country into quarantine and if not thousands of persons living in New Zealand could die.

It is said with the discovery of 50 new patients infected with the Corona Virus, the total number of patients who have contracted the virus has increased to 102.

With 122 newly infected patients being identified in Thailand during the past 24 hours the total number infected has increased to 721, the Health Ministry of that country, said.

The Bangkok Administration decided to close all sales outlets and shops except for supermarkets until 12 April which is a period of 22 days.

Accordingly, beauty salons, gymnasiums as well as shopping centers will remain closed.

The Governor of Bangkok has informed that those who violate these orders will be fined a sum of US Dollars 3,029 and will be imprisoned for a year.

The number of deaths in India has increased to eight and the number infected stands at 425.

Although, by now cities in India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai are in lock down, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said that most people have not taken the restrictions very seriously.

In a post on his Twitter account, the Prime Minister has said that instructions given regarding restrictions should be seriously taken into consideration and people should protect themselves as well as their families.

In the meantime, 8 new deaths have been reported from the Philippines today and the total number of deaths there have increased to 33 as of now.

33 new deaths have been reported from America and foreign reports said the number infected with the Corona Virus has increased to 452.

A member of the Senate of the United States, Rand Paul has contracted the Corona Virus and Republican Party Colleagues of his Mike Lee and Mitt Romney are now in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The government of the United Arab Emirates took steps to close all shopping complexes and shops for a period of two weeks.

The UAE government took this step with the number of those infected with the Corona virus increasing to 150.

