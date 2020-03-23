People+stand+in+queues+ignoring+health+advice

With the curfew being lifted in several areas, people who arrived at sales outlets alleged that there is a shortage of essential items.

Anyhow, the government and the Association of Importers of Essential Food Items said that there are enough stocks of essential goods in the country.

In an inquiry made from the Association of Importers of Essential Food Items, its Secretary G. Nathan said that they have adequate stocks of essential food items with them and even though the curfew is in force wholesale traders can come to the Pettah Sales Outlets subsequent to obtaining relevant permits and purchase required quantities.

We made an inquiry from Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena regarding the allegations being made by people and in response he said that there are sufficient reserve food stocks to fulfill requirements of the public.

The Minister emphasized that therefore, there was no need to hoard large quantities of food items unnecessarily, in homes.

At the same time Secretary to the Ministry of Internal Trade, Food Security and Consumer Welfare J. K. S. L. Rajadasa said that they have already sent through Sathosa as well as the Department of Cooperatives to their sales outlets goods in required quantities.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Podujana Sahakampana organization said that in the face of the existing situation in the country the President of the organization Prasanna Wickremasinghe requested that a method whereby disabled persons could obtain essential foods items, be set up.

The Consumer Affairs Authority said that legal action will be taken against traders if they sell Dhal and Tinned Fish at higher prices than the maximum specified.

Its Chairman Shantha Dissanayake said that teams from his Authority are already engaged in raids in areas where the curfew has been lifted.

In the meantime, Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera said that there are stocks of fuel adequate for a period of 20 days.

A train transporting 81,200 liters of Diesel and Petrol in 14 tanks, had left the Kolonnawa Oil Stocks Warehouse Terminal to Peradeniya, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation said.

Another train carrying 40,000 liters of Diesel was planned to leave for Batticaloa at noon today.

In addition, another train transporting five hundred thousand liters of petrol and diesel will leave for Anuradhapura and two trains carrying aircraft fuel of 40,500 liters will travel to the Katunayake Airport, it is reported.

Anyhow, Minister in Charge of the Subject Mahinda Amaraweera said that there is no opportunity for a shortage of fuel to arise within the country.

The Minister also said that required steps to maintain an uninterrupted supply of power during curfew hours has been put in place.

Fishermen have requested that the concession provided to farmers to carry on with their cultivation be granted to them as well.

Several fishermen from Puttalam said that due to the curfew being imposed for several days their income has dropped considerably.