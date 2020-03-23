Travel between district strictly prohibited, permission for paddy farming and transport of essential goods

According to a statement issued by the President’s Media Division regarding the Curfew, travelling between districts in the country has been strictly prohibited and taking tourists from place to place has also been completely banned.

In this statement it is said that during the time the Curfew is in force, in any district permission has been granted to engage in paddy farming activities.

It has been permitted to transport essential goods including rice and vegetables as well.

The government has informed that the Minister in Charge of Agriculture and the subject of Trade should properly control these tasks.

According to this special statement, the curfew that is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam as well as the 5 districts in the Northern Province will be lifted at 6.00 am tomorrow, 24 March.

The curfew will be reinforced in this districts tomorrow (24) from 12 noon and will be in effect until 6.00 am on Friday.

The curfew will be imposed once again, in these districts at 12 noon on Friday(27).

In other districts, the curfew was reinforced at 2.00 pm today and it will be in effect until 6.00 am on Thursday (26). It will come into effect again at 12 noon on the same day.