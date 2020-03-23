Covid 19 enters Buckingham Palace (Video)

Foreign media reports say that an assistant at Buckingham Palace has contracted the Covid-19 Virus which is spreading across the world at this moment, where Queen Elizabeth the second lives.

It is said that everyone else who had contact with this person has to subject themselves to self-quarantine.

As a result Queen Elizabeth has left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle.

All activities and duties of the Queen have been cancelled and it is reported that this employee had not met the Queen face to face. Anyhow, it is said that this cannot be verified.

The staff at Buckingham Palace is about 500 and there is suspicion that there could be some sort of an impact.

A spokesman of the Palace, told a British newspaper that, “We will not express our views on each member of the staff. Required steps have been taken to protect employees under suitable guidance and our procedures.”

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh is in the best of health at the moment and they have refrained from having contact with others.