US+Dollars+5+million+from+the+President+to+the+SAARC+Corona+Control+Fund

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has pledged to donate money to the SAARC Fund established to control the Corona Virus.

The President’s Media Division said that the President will accordingly donate a sum of US Dollars 5 million to this Fund.

This fund was established at a video conference of SAARC or the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation held on 15 March under the patronage of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to donate a sum of Rs. 25 million to bring under control the situation that has arisen with the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced that they will make arrangements to hand over this money to the government, very soon.