A+passenger+ship+arrives+at+the+Colombo+Port

The passenger ship which arrived at the Colombo Port is here only to obtain supplies said Chairman of Ports Retired General Daya Ratnayake.

The ship flying the flag of Bahamas named Colombus, arrived at the Colombo Port today at about 11.30 am.

Retired General Daya Ratnayake told the Hiru News Division that during the period they load supplies on to the ship, no passenger or member of staff will be allowed to leave the ship and provision of supplies is being carried out following protective procedures.