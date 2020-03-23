Canada+pull+out+of+Olympics+

As the coronavirus spreads into a global epidemic, there have been a number of requests to postpone the Tokyo Olympics.

However, the International Olympic Committee said that a decision will be made within the next four weeks.

It was then that Canada announced that it would not participate in the Olympics. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics was not an option.

However, the Japanese Prime Minister told the parliament today that it could consider postponing if it is not possible to have the games due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, has expressed his views on the matter to the Chief Organizer of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Yoshihiro Mori.

He will discuss the matter with Thomas Bach, president of the IOC.