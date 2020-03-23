A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus

It is reported that the doctor who was dealing with Public Health at IDH has been infected with the Covid-19 or Corona Virus.
Hospital sources that this doctor is being treated at the IDH premises itself at present.
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:27
