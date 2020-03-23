සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:27

A+doctor+in+Sri+Lanka%28IDH%29+infected+with+the+Corona+Virus

It is reported that the doctor who was dealing with Public Health at IDH has been infected with the Covid-19 or Corona Virus.

Hospital sources that this doctor is being treated at the IDH premises itself at present. 

STF Security for the Dambulla Economic Center
STF Security for the Dambulla Economic Center
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:36

Due to people behaving in an unprotected manner as soon as the Dambulla Economic Center opens the government has decided to inquire into the situation... Read More

Sathosa sales outlets will be open before 7 am in areas where the curfew is due to be lifted
Sathosa sales outlets will be open before 7 am in areas where the curfew is due to be lifted
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:24

All Sathosa sales outlets will in Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam Districts as well in the Northern Province where the curfew will be lifted at 6.00... Read More

Manning Market will be open from 4.00 am tomorrow
Manning Market will be open from 4.00 am tomorrow
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:24

The Manning Public Market Traders Association said that the Manning Market in Colombo will be open from 4 am tomorrow until 12 noon.    Vice... Read More



Trending News

Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
23 March 2020
Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
Guidelines to be followed once curfew is lifted - GOSL
22 March 2020
Guidelines to be followed once curfew is lifted - GOSL
Banks to be open when curfew is lifted - Central Bank
22 March 2020
Banks to be open when curfew is lifted - Central Bank
Cuba's “armies of white robes” to Italy to battle corona virus - (Video)
23 March 2020
Cuba's “armies of white robes” to Italy to battle corona virus - (Video)
Govt requests all Banks to be open in areas where curfew is lifted
23 March 2020
Govt requests all Banks to be open in areas where curfew is lifted

International News

Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
Indians make noise for 10 mts to show gratitude - Bollywood stars lead
23 March 2020
Indians make noise for 10 mts to show gratitude - Bollywood stars lead
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.