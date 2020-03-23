Dubai+International+Airport+closed+from+the+25

One of the world's busiest airport, Dubai International, will effectively shut down from March 25 when the UAE suspends all passenger & transit flights.



Passenger flights in and out of the UAE will be suspended from Wednesday, March 25, for two weeks, the General Civil Aviation Authority said.

The move is designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by air travel and will primarily affect Dubai International Airport.



According to the Emirates airlines website, you don’t need to currently call and cancel your booking as we will not charge no show fees. It also advises customers who booked with a travel agent to contact the agent for further assistance with their bookings.



According to Emirates Airlines the Dubai National Carrier, as per the UAE government’s directive, Emirates will temporarily suspend all passenger services for two weeks starting from 25 March 2020. These measures are in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Airlines state that customers don’t currently need to call them to cancel their bookings as Emirates will not charge no show fees. However, customers are advised to complete the travel voucher request form to re-book their flight later.

Customers with tickets issued on/before 31st March who are impacted due to:

Travel ban: Where there is government notification that prohibits travel

Travel advisory: General government advisory against non-essential travel

Quarantine requirements: Mandatory quarantine at origin or destination

Mandatory lockdown: Countries in which government have issued a mandatory lockdown and customers are therefore unable to reach airport

Flight cancellation: Flights cancelled by Emirates

are eligible for Rebooking and Travel Voucher options:

Travel voucher for ticket value with a validity of 12 months from date of issue.