Special protection for health services staff

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:53

Special protective methods for doctors, nurses and health services staff - health services as normal

The Health Ministry says that essential and general health services carried out by all the hospitals in the island inclusive of the Medical Research Institute of Colombo, Lady Ridgeway children’s hospital, The Castle Street women’s hospital are being carried out as usual.

Pregnant patients are being treated as usual at the Castle Street Women’s Hospital and children at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s hospital.

The ministry’s media unit said that the Covid -19 virus tests carried out by the Medical Research Institute of Colombo on a daily basis are performed as usual and this test is also carried out by the Anuradhapura General hospital, Teaching hospital Kandy, Teaching hospital Karapitiya, Teaching hospital Ragama and the Sri jayawardenapura university.

While usual treatment of resident patients are carried out at all hospitals, doctors and nurses as well as other health service staff will engage in essential as well as general health services.

Hospitals have put into effect special protective methods to protect people from the Corona Virus.

The Health Ministry said that all hospital staff are following special protective methods to protect themselves from the Corona Virus.

It is mentioned that special protective methods have been put in place for the admission of people who are suspected to be infected with the Corona Virus and special sanitary facilities too have been provided for them. 

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 19:28

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has decided to grant relief to the people who were affected by the spread of the Covid 19 virus under the powers vested in... Read More

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 18:05

The Government information department has confirmed this afternoon that the number of Covid-19 Infected persons in Sri Lanka has increased to 91. Read More

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 18:10

  Worldwide deaths due to Covid-19 have increased to 15,308, while overall infected patients increased to 349,676.The number of patients recovered... Read More



