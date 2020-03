All Sathosa sales outlets will in Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam Districts as well in the Northern Province where the curfew will be lifted at 6.00 amm will open prior to 7 am tomorrow, the Chief Executive Officer of Sathosa Dushmantha Thotawatte said.He said this step was taken to allow a larger number of consumers to purchase essential and other items during the period of 6 hours before the curfew is reinforced.