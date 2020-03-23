STF+Security+for+the+Dambulla+Economic+Center

At a media briefing held in Dambulla today, the Minister of Public Administration and Home Affairs Janaka Bandara Tennakone said that although the government had informed people to follow healthy methods, workers at the Economic Center had behaved in a manner which depicted that they had not paid any attention at all to advice given.







Due to people behaving in an unprotected manner as soon as the Dambulla Economic Center opens the government has decided to inquire into the situation and deploy the Special Task Force to take over security there from tomorrow.