STF Security for the Dambulla Economic Center

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:36

Due to people behaving in an unprotected manner as soon as the Dambulla Economic Center opens the government has decided to inquire into the situation and deploy the Special Task Force to take over security there from tomorrow. 
 
At a media briefing held in Dambulla today, the Minister of Public Administration and Home Affairs Janaka Bandara Tennakone said that although the government had informed people to follow healthy methods, workers at the Economic Center had  behaved in a manner which depicted that they had not paid any attention at all to advice given. 


Sathosa sales outlets will be open before 7 am in areas where the curfew is due to be lifted
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:24

All Sathosa sales outlets will in Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam Districts as well in the Northern Province where the curfew will be lifted at 6.00... Read More

Manning Market will be open from 4.00 am tomorrow
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:24

The Manning Public Market Traders Association said that the Manning Market in Colombo will be open from 4 am tomorrow until 12 noon.    Vice... Read More

PM summons a meeting
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 16:50

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has summoned all party leaders representing parliament for a meeting tomorrow at Temple Trees.     Read More



Trending News

Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
23 March 2020
Guidelines to be followed once curfew is lifted - GOSL
22 March 2020
Banks to be open when curfew is lifted - Central Bank
22 March 2020
Cuba's “armies of white robes” to Italy to battle corona virus - (Video)
23 March 2020
Govt requests all Banks to be open in areas where curfew is lifted
23 March 2020
International News

Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Indians make noise for 10 mts to show gratitude - Bollywood stars lead
23 March 2020
