Global Covid-19 Death toll exceeds 15,000

Worldwide deaths due to Covid-19 have increased to 15,308, while overall infected patients increased to 349,676.



The number of patients recovered now exceeds 100,000.

Six countries have reported over 20,000 infected cases – China, Italy, USA, Spain, Germany and Iran.

The countries with the highest number of deaths, in order, are Italy (5,476), China (3,274), Spain (2,182) and Iran (1,812).

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 100,1652 people.