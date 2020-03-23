සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Global Covid-19 Death toll exceeds 15,000

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 18:10

Worldwide deaths due to Covid-19 have increased to 15,308, while overall infected patients increased to 349,676.

The number of patients recovered now exceeds 100,000.

Six countries have reported over 20,000 infected cases – China, Italy, USA, Spain, Germany and Iran.

The countries with the highest number of deaths, in order, are Italy (5,476), China (3,274), Spain (2,182) and Iran (1,812).

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 100,1652 people.

President provides relief in the face of Covid-19
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 19:28

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has decided to grant relief to the people who were affected by the spread of the Covid 19 virus under the powers vested in... Read More

Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL increased to 91
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 18:05

The Government information department has confirmed this afternoon that the number of Covid-19 Infected persons in Sri Lanka has increased to 91. Read More

STF Security for the Dambulla Economic Center
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:36

Due to people behaving in an unprotected manner as soon as the Dambulla Economic Center opens the government has decided to inquire into the situation... Read More



