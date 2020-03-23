Coronavirus+confirmed+patients+in+SL+increased+to+91

The Government information department has confirmed this afternoon that the number of Covid-19 Infected persons in Sri Lanka has increased to 91.
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 18:05
