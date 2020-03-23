සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

President provides relief in the face of Covid-19

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 19:28

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has decided to grant relief to the people who were affected by the spread of the Covid 19 virus under the powers vested in him.

Accordingly, all these relief measures will be effective from today (March 23).
 
The President has directed the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, all Secretaries to Ministries, Chief Secretaries of Provincial Councils and heads of all banks, financial institutions and leasing institutions to take measures to provide relief to the public.

Some of the areas translated from the announcement (summary) Sinhala attached note will be the final authority for interpretation;

  • Interest rate on Treasury Bills and Bonds made by Bank of Ceylon, Peoples Bank, Sri Lanka Insurance, EPF and ETF will be fixed at 7% p.a.
  • Payment period of Income Tax and VAT, Driving License Renewals, Electricity, water and assessment tax less than 15,000, monthly credit card bills less than 50,000, extended until the 30th of April (grace period till April 30th)
  • Credit cards Interest rate subject to a maximum interest rate of 15% up to 50,000 rupees of outstanding on monthly local purchases. Minimum payment to be reduced by 50%
  • Grace period of 6 months to be provided towards lease instalment payments for three-wheelers.
  • A 6-month debt moratorium will be granted to the tourism, apparel and SME for 6 months for which the Central Bank will bear the cost of moratorium.
  • Loans from finance companies and banks less than LKR one million will receive instalment grace period of 3 months.
  • Recovery of Personal loans obtained from banks and financial institutions up to one million suspended for three months.
  • The March training allowance of LKR 20,000 for graduates recruited will be credited to their bank accounts.

 
Below is the announcement of the relief.

Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL increased to 91
Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL increased to 91
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 18:05

The Government information department has confirmed this afternoon that the number of Covid-19 Infected persons in Sri Lanka has increased to 91. Read More

Global Covid-19 Death toll exceeds 15,000
Global Covid-19 Death toll exceeds 15,000
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 18:10

  Worldwide deaths due to Covid-19 have increased to 15,308, while overall infected patients increased to 349,676.The number of patients recovered... Read More

STF Security for the Dambulla Economic Center
STF Security for the Dambulla Economic Center
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:36

Due to people behaving in an unprotected manner as soon as the Dambulla Economic Center opens the government has decided to inquire into the situation... Read More



