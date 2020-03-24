සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew will be lifted for 6 hours in some districts on Tuesday (24)

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 22:50

Curfew+will+be+lifted+for+6+hours+in+some+districts+on+Tuesday+%2824%29

The Presidential Media Division stated that the prevailing curfew in the Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam Districts as well as in the Northern Province (Vavuniya, Killinochchi, Mannar, Mullaitivu and Jaffna District) will be lifted at 6.00 am on Tuesday (24). Curfew will be realxed for six (6) hours and will be reinforced at 12 noon on the same day. 

The curfew will then be enforced until 6.00 am on the Friday (27) and relaxed for 6 hours and the curfew will be reinforced gain at 12 noon on the same day (27).

Meanwhile, the curfew which was lifted at 6.00 am for the rest of the districts was re-imposed this afternoon (23) at 2.00 pm and will be continued until 6.00 am on Thursday (26) and relaxed for 6 hours befiore the curfew will be re-imposed in these districts again at 12 noon on the same day (26).

During this period, travel between all districts of the island have been completely banned and taking foreign tourists from place to place have been prohibited.

However, the government has permitted to engage in farming activities despite the ongoing curfew in the island. Similarly, transportation of essential goods including rice and vegetables has also been permitted.

The government informed that the Minister in charge of agriculture and trade should manage this process systematically.

Meanwhile, the number of people arrested for violating curfew regulations increased to 1,754.

The Police Media Unit stated that 447 vehicles including motorbikes, three wheelers and other vehicles have been taken into custody.

Most of them have been arrested for idling on roads.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka stated that the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) will deploy buses for public transport in the areas when curfew is lifted.

Meanwhile, the Maha Sangha of the Ratnapura District distributed food parcels to police officers, security personnel as well as the homeless on the streets in the area last night.

Our correspondent stated that this was organized in collaboration with the Ratnapura Police and was supported by the Armed Forces.



Etihad Airways flights suspended
Etihad Airways flights suspended
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 9:36

Etihad Airways will suspend all flights to, from and via Abu Dhabi for an initial period of 14 days with effective from 11.59 pm on Wednesday 25 March... Read More

Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 9:35

With 78 new Corona Virus patients being reported from China in one day, a risk has arisen of a second wave of the Corona Virus coming into being. Anyhow,... Read More

Curfew times changed - Curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm NOT at 12.00 noon
Curfew times changed - Curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm NOT at 12.00 noon
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 8:44

There has been a change in the curfew times for Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam and the Northern Province (Vavuniya, Killinochchi, Mannar, Mullaitivu and... Read More



Trending News

Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
23 March 2020
Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
23 March 2020
Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
23 March 2020
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus
23 March 2020
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus
First Covid -19 patient in Sri Lanka discharged
23 March 2020
First Covid -19 patient in Sri Lanka discharged

International News

India bans Domestic Flights
24 March 2020
India bans Domestic Flights
Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.