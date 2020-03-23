සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew will be lifted for 6 hours in some districts tomorrow (24)

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 22:50

The Presidential Media Division stated that the prevailing curfew in the Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam Districts as well as in the Northern Province (Vavuniya, Killinochchi, Mannar, Mullaitivu and Jaffna District) will be lifted at 6.00 am tomorrow (24). Curfew will be realxed for six (6) hours tomorrow and will be reinforced at 12 noon on the same day. 

The curfew will then be enforced until 6.00 am on the Friday (27) and relaxed for 6 hours and the curfew will be reinforced gain at 12 noon on the same day (27).

Meanwhile, the curfew which was lifted at 6.00 am for the rest of the districts was re-imposed this afternoon (23) at 2.00 pm and will be continued until 6.00 am on Thursday (26) and relaxed for 6 hours befiore the curfew will be re-imposed in these districts again at 12 noon on the same day (26).

During this period, travel between all districts of the island have been completely banned and taking foreign tourists from place to place have been prohibited.

However, the government has permitted to engage in farming activities despite the ongoing curfew in the island. Similarly, transportation of essential goods including rice and vegetables has also been permitted.

The government informed that the Minister in charge of agriculture and trade should manage this process systematically.

Meanwhile, the number of people arrested for violating curfew regulations increased to 1,754.

The Police Media Unit stated that 447 vehicles including motorbikes, three wheelers and other vehicles have been taken into custody.

Most of them have been arrested for idling on roads.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka stated that the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) will deploy buses for public transport in the areas when curfew is lifted.

Meanwhile, the Maha Sangha of the Ratnapura District distributed food parcels to police officers, security personnel as well as the homeless on the streets in the area last night.

Our correspondent stated that this was organized in collaboration with the Ratnapura Police and was supported by the Armed Forces.



