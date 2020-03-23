Relief+for+Credit+Card+Users



The full list is given below, Some of the areas translated (summary) Sinhala attached note will be the final authority for interpretation; Interest rate on Treasury Bills and Bonds made by Bank of Ceylon, Peoples Bank, Sri Lanka Insurance, EPF and ETF will be fixed at 7% p.a.

Payment period of Income Tax and VAT, Driving License Renewals, Electricity, water and assessment tax less than 15,000, monthly credit card bills less than 50,000, extended until the 30 th of April (grace period till April 30 th )

of April (grace period till April 30 ) Credit cards Interest rate subject to a maximum interest rate of 15% up to 50,000 rupees of outstanding on monthly local purchases. Minimum payment to be reduced by 50%

Grace period of 6 months to be provided towards lease instalment payments for three-wheelers.

A 6-month debt moratorium will be granted to the tourism, apparel and SME for 6 months for which the Central Bank will bear the cost of moratorium.

Recovery of Personal loans obtained from banks and financial institutions up to one million suspended for three months.

Salary loan recoveries from government and private sector employees (non-officer grade) suspended till 30 th May

May The March training allowance of LKR 20,000 for graduates recruited will be credited to their bank accounts.

Agrahara insurance benefits doubled for State employees including Health, Police and Civil defence involved in the eradicating of Covid-19.

Samurdhi Beneficiaries and Samurdhi card holders to receive an interest free advance of LKR 10,000 from Samurdhi Banks.

Sathosa and cooperative stores to be exempted from VAT and other provincial taxes and charges,

Open a special bank account of the President’s fund and allocate LKR 100 million from the President’s fund for the relief of Covid-19 to health and other social protection activities

Allocate LKR US$ 5 million from the Sri Lankan government to the SAARC corona fund

Samurdhi Authority to issue ownership certificates to provide a nutrition pack for low income earners through a food card.

