Insurance benefit doubled - Advance for Samurdhi Recipients

Agrahara insurance benefits doubled for State employees including Health, Police and Civil defence involved in the eradicating of Covid-19.

This was through the relief given by the President today (23).

Salary loan recoveries from government and private sector employees (non-officer grade) suspended till 30th May

The March training allowance of LKR 20,000 for graduates recruited will be credited to their bank accounts.



Samurdhi Beneficiaries and Samurdhi card holders to receive an interest free advance of LKR 10,000 from Samurdhi Banks.

The full announcement is given below;