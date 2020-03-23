Relief for Three wheel leases, personal loans

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has ordered the relevant authorities to provide a grace period of 6 months towards lease instalment payments for three-wheelers.Meanwhile, payment period of Income Tax and VAT, Driving License Renewals, Electricity, water and assessment tax less than 15,000, monthly credit card bills less than 50,000, extended until the 30of April.Recovery of Personal loans obtained from banks and financial institutions up to one million will be suspended for three months.Salary loan recoveries from government and private sector employees (non-officer grade) are also suspended till 30May