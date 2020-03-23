සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Relief for Three wheel leases, personal loans

Monday, 23 March 2020 - 23:19

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has ordered the relevant authorities  to provide a grace period of 6 months towards lease instalment payments for three-wheelers.

Meanwhile, payment period of Income Tax and VAT, Driving License Renewals, Electricity, water and assessment tax less than 15,000, monthly credit card bills less than 50,000, extended until the 30th of April.

Recovery of Personal loans obtained from banks and financial institutions up to one million will be suspended for three months. 

Salary loan recoveries from government and private sector employees (non-officer grade) are also suspended till 30th May



Covid -19 (coronavirus) infected patient numbers increase to 96
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 23:06

The number of Covid-19 Infected persons in Sri Lanka has increased to 96. Read More

Three Covid -19 patients reported - total 94
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 22:24

03 more COVID-19 infected persons identified within Sri Lanka bringing the total infected to 94: Epidemiology Unit - Ministry of Health Read More

Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 21:33

Special announcement from the police regarding those who have not been quarantined after retruning from Italy Read More



