Rain+in+the+evening+in+two+provinces+and+three+districts

The Meteorology Department in a statement issued said that rain or thundershowers could occur in a few places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces as well as in the districts of Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara after 2.00pm today (24).

The Department said further that misty conditions could prevail in the mornings in some areas of the Sabaragamuwa Province and the Nuwara Eliya district.

People are requested to take required steps to minimize accidents due to temporary strong winds and lightning that could take place during thundershowers.