UPDATE - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world exceed 375,000

The number of cases of coronavirus worldwide is now at 378,287, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as at their last update at 4.53 am today (24).

Seven countries have reported over 20,000 infected cases with France going over 20,000 yesterday – so far China (81,496), Italy (63,927),USA (43,667), Spain (35,136), Germany (29,056), Iran (23,049) and France (20,123) have reported virus infections respectively.

UK has reported 6,726 cases and India 499. Sri Lanka have reported 96 cases (97 with the first Chinese victim reported).

The Global death count now stands at 16,497.

The countries with the highest number of deaths, in order, are Italy (6,077), China (3,274), Spain (2,311) and Iran (1,812).

USA have reported 552 deaths, UK 336, and India 10 deaths.

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 100,958 people.

World Health Organization head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the coronavirus infection took 67 days to reach one hundred thousand.

However, he stated that the second 100,000 was recorded in 11 days, and that the third 100,000 came four days later, reflecting the rapid spread of the Covid -19 as a Global Pandemic.

ITALY

Italy reported 602 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 6,077 with the tally of cases in the country, the epicenter of Europe no at 63,928.

The number of reported deaths in Italy dropped in comparison for a second day in a row, after on Saturday reaching an all-time high since the outbreak began of 793.

In the UK, the number of those who have died from COVID-19, is 336 among 6,726 cases. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered residents across the country to stay at home.

In the US, the number of cases surged past 35,000, with a death toll of 499, according to John Hopkins University data.