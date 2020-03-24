සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UPDATE - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world exceed 375,000

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 8:23

UPDATE+-+Total+number+of+Covid-19+cases+in+the+world+exceed+375%2C000

UPDATE - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world exceed 375,000

The number of cases of coronavirus worldwide is now at 378,287, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as at their last update at 4.53 am today (24).

Seven countries have reported over 20,000 infected cases with France going over 20,000 yesterday – so far China (81,496), Italy (63,927),USA (43,667), Spain (35,136), Germany (29,056), Iran (23,049) and France (20,123) have reported virus infections respectively.

UK has reported 6,726 cases and India 499. Sri Lanka have reported 96 cases (97 with the first Chinese victim reported).  

The Global death count now stands at 16,497.

The countries with the highest number of deaths, in order, are Italy (6,077), China (3,274), Spain (2,311) and Iran (1,812).

USA have reported 552 deaths, UK 336, and India 10 deaths.

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 100,958 people.

World Health Organization head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the coronavirus infection took 67 days to reach one hundred thousand.

However, he stated that the second 100,000 was recorded in 11 days, and that the third 100,000 came four days later, reflecting the rapid spread of the Covid -19 as a Global Pandemic.

ITALY
Italy reported 602 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 6,077 with the tally of cases in the country, the epicenter of Europe no at 63,928.

The number of reported deaths in Italy dropped in comparison for a second day in a row, after on Saturday reaching an all-time high since the outbreak began of 793.

In the UK, the number of those who have died from COVID-19, is 336 among 6,726 cases. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered residents across the country to stay at home.

In the US, the number of cases surged past 35,000, with a death toll of 499, according to John Hopkins University data.

Etihad Airways flights suspended
Etihad Airways flights suspended
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 9:36

Etihad Airways will suspend all flights to, from and via Abu Dhabi for an initial period of 14 days with effective from 11.59 pm on Wednesday 25 March... Read More

Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 9:35

With 78 new Corona Virus patients being reported from China in one day, a risk has arisen of a second wave of the Corona Virus coming into being. Anyhow,... Read More

Curfew times changed - Curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm NOT at 12.00 noon
Curfew times changed - Curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm NOT at 12.00 noon
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 8:44

There has been a change in the curfew times for Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam and the Northern Province (Vavuniya, Killinochchi, Mannar, Mullaitivu and... Read More



Trending News

Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
23 March 2020
Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
23 March 2020
Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
23 March 2020
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus
23 March 2020
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus
First Covid -19 patient in Sri Lanka discharged
23 March 2020
First Covid -19 patient in Sri Lanka discharged

International News

India bans Domestic Flights
24 March 2020
India bans Domestic Flights
Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.