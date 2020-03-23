සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 will be postponed - Dick Pound

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 7:33

Tokyo+Olympic+Games+2020+will+be+postponed+-+Dick+Pound

Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound states that 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed till 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that on the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. 

The International Olympic Committee has given itself four weeks to decide on the future of this summer's Games, but veteran IOC member Pound says a decision will be announced soon

The chairman of the British Olympic Association said Great Britain would be unlikely to send a team to Tokyo this summer.

On Sunday, Canada became the first major country to withdraw from this summer's Olympics and Paralympics.

Australia and Canada declared that they will boycott the Tokyo Olympics if the games are not postponed.

They requested the International Olympics Committee to postpone the games by at least a year in the face of the Corona Virus pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to commence on 24 July and end on August 9.

Covid -19 (coronavirus) infected patient numbers increase to 96
Covid -19 (coronavirus) infected patient numbers increase to 96
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 23:06

The number of Covid-19 Infected persons in Sri Lanka has increased to 96. Read More

Relief for Three wheel leases, personal loans
Relief for Three wheel leases, personal loans
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 23:19

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has ordered the relevant authorities  to provide a grace period of 6 months towards lease instalment payments for three-wheelers.Meanwhile,... Read More

Three Covid -19 patients reported - total 94
Three Covid -19 patients reported - total 94
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 22:24

03 more COVID-19 infected persons identified within Sri Lanka bringing the total infected to 94: Epidemiology Unit - Ministry of Health Read More



Trending News

Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
23 March 2020
Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
23 March 2020
Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
23 March 2020
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
Govt requests all Banks to be open in areas where curfew is lifted
23 March 2020
Govt requests all Banks to be open in areas where curfew is lifted
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus
23 March 2020
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus

International News

Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
Indians make noise for 10 mts to show gratitude - Bollywood stars lead
23 March 2020
Indians make noise for 10 mts to show gratitude - Bollywood stars lead
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.