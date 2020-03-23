Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 will be postponed - Dick Pound

Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound states that 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed till 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.



He said that on the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided.

The International Olympic Committee has given itself four weeks to decide on the future of this summer's Games, but veteran IOC member Pound says a decision will be announced soon

The chairman of the British Olympic Association said Great Britain would be unlikely to send a team to Tokyo this summer.



On Sunday, Canada became the first major country to withdraw from this summer's Olympics and Paralympics.



Australia and Canada declared that they will boycott the Tokyo Olympics if the games are not postponed.

They requested the International Olympics Committee to postpone the games by at least a year in the face of the Corona Virus pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to commence on 24 July and end on August 9.